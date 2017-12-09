Thanks to 2005 Boards member*marktron we can report that the*Autobots Unite 1-Step Turbo Changers And Legion 2-Packs Were Found At Mexican Retail. First we have the*Autobots Unite 1-Step Turbo Changers Bumblebee & Hot Rod 2-Pack (previously reported
at Peruvian retail) that was spotted at*Walmart at Felix Cuevas, Mexico city. It is sold for 499 Mexican Pesos which is about*26.34 US Dollars, making it as expensive as a Deluxe figure.* But there’s more, since the Autobots Unite Legion 2-pack*Megatron & Berserker and Bumblebee & Hot Rod were also found at the same Walmart. Happy hunting for all Mexican fans! You » Continue Reading.
The post Autobots Unite 1-Step Turbo Changers And Legion 2-Packs Found At Mexican Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...