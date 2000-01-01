Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise wave 1 Deluxes released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:23 PM   #1
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Decepticon Army's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 1,906
Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise wave 1 Deluxes released in Canada
Cybertron.ca is happy to report the first wave of Earthrise deluxes have been released in Canada.

Cliffjumper, Ironworks, and Wheeljack were all spotted in Ontario Walmarts for $29.97.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 8CBF16C5-A57F-49B0-A768-7908A3DD250E.jpg Views: 12 Size: 17.5 KB ID: 46053  
__________________
TFcon's Script Reading Author
Okay, I feel like youre referencing something and I dont get it and thats not fair.
Last edited by Decepticon Army; Today at 01:40 PM.
Decepticon Army is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:45 PM   #2
Draysoth
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: South Ontario
Posts: 62
Re: Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise wave 1 Deluxes released in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Decepticon Army View Post
Cybertron.ca is happy to report the first wave of Earthrise deluxes have been released in Canada.

Cliffjumper, Ironworks, and Wheeljack were all spotted in Ontario Walmarts for $29.97.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
I mentioned finding these in Toys r Us in Mississauga a week or two ago...
Draysoth is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Listen ?N Look Book New Sealed 1985
Transformers
Vintage Transformers MEGATRON G1
Transformers
G1 Transformers lot Vintage Collection figures, accessories, Weapons RARES Nice!
Transformers
transformers beast wars evil predacon rampage sealed in variant box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Alert
Transformers
FansToys Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus)
Transformers
COMBINER WARS SKYLYNX NISB TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.