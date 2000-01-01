|
Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise wave 1 Deluxes released in Canada
Cybertron.ca is happy to report the first wave of Earthrise deluxes have been released in Canada.
Cliffjumper
, Ironworks
, and Wheeljack
were all spotted in Ontario Walmarts for $29.97.
