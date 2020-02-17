|
Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Voyager Class and Studio Series Wave 8 Voyager Out At U
Good news for fellow UK collectors. We can report that the Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Voyager Class and Studio Series Wave 8 Voyager*are out at UK retail. 2005 Boards member Lockdown91*found Earthrise Starscream and Grapple
*at*Warrington Smyths (together with Leader Optimus and Astrotrain which we had reported before
). Additionally, 2005 Boards member*Dann86*found the same Earthrise figures together with the new Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster (Revenge of the Fallen) and SS-54 Megatron (Ttansformers 2007)
*at*Smyths Ashford. Happy hunting!
