Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TF5 Super Bowl Ad
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:11 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,003
TF5 Super Bowl Ad
Check it out if you wish:

https://vimeo.com/202539641
__________________
Currently Hunting:

RID Combiner Force Stormshot
Titans Return Legend Kickback
Xtreme987 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:17 PM   #2
optimusb39
Alternator
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 990
Re: TF5 Super Bowl Ad
good cg rendering. might actually have some substance to it... maybe... and bumblebee is our alltime favourite and most sought after figure. yeah.
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Hasbro OMEGA SUPREME Autobot Defense Base Boxed
Transformers
Fanstoys FT-12T Grenadier Transformers Insecticons Bombshell
Transformers
Fanstoys FT-14 Forager Transformers Insecticons Venom
Transformers
Transformers 1984 G1 Generation 1 Autobot Jetfire Original Hasbro
Transformers
AUTHENTIC Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-22 Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Takara Transformers Encore Sky Lynx G1 Commemorative Edition
Transformers
Takara Transformers Encore Omega Supreme G1 Commemorative Issue
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.