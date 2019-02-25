|
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Preview of The Traveler?s Arrival
Ready for Gozer and Terror Dogs to appear in the Ghosts of Cybertron Transformers x Ghostbusters crossover comic series
? IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz brings us up to speed: Attention #Transformers
and #Ghostbusters
fans. In June, the #Traveler
arrives… on #Cybertron
! Make sure to visit your Local Comic-Book Shop and preorder Transformers/Ghostbusters #GhostsOfCybertron
to find out what happens next! @erikburnham @dannyschoening @IDWPublishing
Are » Continue Reading.
