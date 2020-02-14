|
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, U.S. Cartoon Network Premiere on March
Transformers Cyberverse Story Editor Randolph Heard again reveals
key information about the Cyberverse series, this time confirming recon sourced from CTOON.net
about the Cartoon Network
premiere airdate for the third – and sadly final
– season. 7:00 am Transformers: Cyberverse Battle for Cybertron I 7:15 am Transformers: Cyberverse Battle for Cybertron II 7:30 am Transformers: Cyberverse Battle for Cybertron III 7:45 am Transformers: Cyberverse Battle for Cybertron IV While this season already aired
in the United Kingdom via POP TV, Cartoon Network marks its first stateside landing spot and we echo show writer Mae » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, U.S. Cartoon Network Premiere on March 15, 2020
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.