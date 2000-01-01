Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Items For Sale or Trade
POTP Grimlock MISB
Today, 04:03 PM
MichaelQuach
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 11
POTP Grimlock MISB
Anybody interested in a MISB POTP Grimlock? I've had it for a while and I haven't done anything with it. I'm asking $25 or best offer. I can meet on weekdays from 3:30pm - 4:30pm at the intersection on Gerrard St East and Broadview Avenue (Toronto).
MichaelQuach
