New Hallmark G1 Bumblebee Holiday Ornament Found At Meijer



Thanks to*Rookbartley of the 2005 Boards for giving us the heads up of a new*Hallmark G1 Bumblebee Holiday Ornament. This nice ornament was spotted at*Meijer in Fort Wayne, Indiana for $7.99. You can now add some G1 flavor to your Christmas tree. Bumblebee didn’t come alone, since he was found next to an



Thanks to*Rookbartley of the 2005 Boards for giving us the heads up of a new*Hallmark G1 Bumblebee Holiday Ornament. This nice ornament was spotted at*Meijer in Fort Wayne, Indiana for $7.99. You can now add some G1 flavor to your Christmas tree. Bumblebee didn't come alone, since he was found next to an Optimus Prime ornament from last year , now packed in a box.* You can check out the images after the jump, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!





