New Hallmark G1 Bumblebee Holiday Ornament Found At Meijer


Thanks to*Rookbartley of the 2005 Boards for giving us the heads up of a new*Hallmark G1 Bumblebee Holiday Ornament. This nice ornament was spotted at*Meijer in Fort Wayne, Indiana for $7.99. You can now add some G1 flavor to your Christmas tree. Bumblebee didn’t come alone, since he was found next to an Optimus Prime ornament from last year, now packed in a box.* You can check out the images after the jump, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post New Hallmark G1 Bumblebee Holiday Ornament Found At Meijer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



