Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Skullcruncher Stock Images
we have our first look at the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Skullcruncher. We had reported a Walmart listing for this item
while back in December 2019.*This new mold features the “Energon Armor” gimmick of the recent Cyberverse Ultra Class figures. Skullcruncher appeared in the new Cyberverse cartoon but he didn’t show a robot mode. This new toy looks inspired by his Titans Return figure. Check out the new images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
