Super_Megatron
Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 1 at Hong Kong Retail, Wave 1 & 2 Assortments Revealed


Thanks to fellow fan Ben Yee over at BWTF for sharing these in hand images of the new Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 1 figures. This “Deluxe” Wave will be a step up in complexity over the Cyberverse Warrior figures. These figures will feature more articulation, blast effect pieces and a Build-A-Figure piece. The Build-A-Figure will be the bartender Maccadams and he will be split into eight pieces that you can collect over the first two waves. These images confirm the first two waves with the cross sell image on the back of the packaging. Seen here, and composing wave &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 1 at Hong Kong Retail, Wave 1 & 2 Assortments Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
