Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 1 at Hong Kong Retail, Wave 1 & 2 Assortments Revealed

Thanks to fellow fan Ben Yee over at BWTF for sharing these in hand images of the new Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 1 figures. This "Deluxe" Wave will be a step up in complexity over the Cyberverse Warrior figures. These figures will feature more articulation, blast effect pieces and a Build-A-Figure piece. The Build-A-Figure will be the bartender Maccadams and he will be split into eight pieces that you can collect over the first two waves. These images confirm the first two waves with the cross sell image on the back of the packaging. Seen here, and composing wave