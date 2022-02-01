canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,087

For Sale: WFC: Siege & Earthrise Seekers/Jets (Jetfire, 2 packs, Thrust, etc) Hey all. Just looking to sell a couple of WFC Trilogy Seekers/Jets. They come from either Siege or Earthrise.







** Please note I am not attending TFCon in Toronto this year so I can't meet up there, sorry. **









I have feedback here, and on Actionfigurenews.ca, as well as 100% feedback on Ebay (under the name scifreak). Though I haven't sold on Ebay in almost a year after they switched up the payment system.





Things to note:





1 - Prices are Canadian

2 - Shipping is extra, paid by the buyer. Ships from Ottawa (Barrhaven)

3 - Local Pickup is fine as well, again in Barrhaven





4 - Accepted payments in order of preference:





Cash (in person pick up)

E-Transfer

Paypal (friends and family)

Paypal (G&S with an additional 4% to cover fees)





Everything is complete, and in good condition, and the boxes are in good "standard retail shelfwear" shape. Everything opened has been transformed once or twice before being put back in the box.







Here is what I have (also check out the pictures):





SIEGE:





Thundercracker (MIB/Opened) - $20

Starscream (MIB/Opened) - $20

Generation Selects Redwing (MIB/Opened) - $30

Netflix Hotlink (MISB/Never Opened) - $50

Jetfire (MIB/Opened) - $120





EARTHRISE:





Starscream (MIB/Opened) - $20

Thrust (MISB/Never Opened) - $70

Skywarp/Thundercracker 2-pack (MISB/Never Opened) - $90

Dirge/Ramjet 2- pack (MISB/Never Opened) still sealed in the brown shipper box. - $240











If you have any questions please don't hesitate to ask.





