TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 2
TFW2005 is all over the world! Fellow 2005 Boards collectors have shared their sightings in their respective countries. Another great week for Studio Series toys around the world, while Studio Series Ratchet has surfaced in other countries. We are glad the international Transformers distribution is growing fast! Botbots Series 2 and Studio Series Wave 6 Deluxe In Colombia:
*Botbots Series 2 5-packs were spotted by 2005 Boards member*f-primusunicron*at Pepe Ganga in Pereira. Additionally, Studio Series Cogman and Scrapmetal were found at the same store. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/peru-transformers-sightings.155096/page-2#post-17124768">Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Ultra Class and Studio Series Wave 2, » Continue Reading.
