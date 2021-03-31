Outnumbered, outgunned, and still healing from their wounds, how will the Maximals be able to keep from being overwhelmed? And whose side does Dinobot fight for? Find out in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Beast Wars issue #5, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Alex Milne
(Cover Artist) “Savage Landing,” Part 5! It’s the opening salvo of the Beast Wars as Megatron’s Predacons launch their assault on the Axalon, Optimus Primal’s Maximal base!
The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #5 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca