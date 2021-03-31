Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,695

IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #5 iTunes Preview



Outnumbered, outgunned, and still healing from their wounds, how will the Maximals be able to keep from being overwhelmed? And whose side does Dinobot fight for? Find out in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Beast Wars issue #5, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Alex



"Savage Landing," Part 5! It's the opening salvo of the Beast Wars as Megatron's Predacons launch their assault on the Axalon, Optimus Primal's Maximal base!





