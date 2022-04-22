Transformers Legacy officially hit US shelves earlier this month, and fans are starting to get their hands on them out in the wild.* Wave 1 continued the War For Cybertron DNA and expanded it’s reach into the wider universe and eras of Transformers.* G1 gets entries for Blaster (repack from Kingdom), Kickback, Skids, and Dragstrip.* The Prime Universe gets Generations style remixes of Bulkhead and Arcee.* Generation 2 has Laser Optimus Prime, complete with Trailer.* And to cap it off, the Core class gets Skywarp, Hot Rod, and Iguanus, which is a remix of the Pretender shell into a fully » Continue Reading.
