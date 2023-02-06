Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,580

Transformers Brand Team Fan Roundtable for February 2023 Recap ? Cybertronian Mode Ja



The Transformers brand team sat down with multiple fan sites, streamers and the like today to discuss all things Transformers, specifically the reveals we got at the first livestream of the year last week.** TFW2005 was able to join in and we?ve shared some notes from the event after the break.* Read on to check it out, including the first reveal of Cybertronian Mode Jazz! ** Below are very short notes from the Transformers Brand Team roundtable today. This is ALL PARAPHRASED, jotted down quickly during the event. Transformers Team present: Delaney Norris Ben MacCrae Mark Maher Evan Brooks Sam



The post







More... The Transformers brand team sat down with multiple fan sites, streamers and the like today to discuss all things Transformers, specifically the reveals we got at the first livestream of the year last week.** TFW2005 was able to join in and we?ve shared some notes from the event after the break.* Read on to check it out, including the first reveal of Cybertronian Mode Jazz! ** Below are very short notes from the Transformers Brand Team roundtable today. This is ALL PARAPHRASED, jotted down quickly during the event. Transformers Team present: Delaney Norris Ben MacCrae Mark Maher Evan Brooks Sam » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Brand Team Fan Roundtable for February 2023 Recap – Cybertronian Mode Jazz! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________