New Transformers Studio Series Revenge Of The Fallen Deluxe Bumblebee & Sam And Delux
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*grayman*we can report two new Walmart listings for new Transformers Studio Series Revenge Of The Fallen Deluxe Bumblebee & Sam And Deluxe Jolt figures. Check out the listings below. No images or product description available yet: Transformers Studio Series Deluxe ROTF Bumblebee With Sam Transformers Studio Series Deluxe ROTF Jolt
Good news for Studio Series collectors. A great chance for a modern and more movie-accurtate Jolt mold. Bumblebee should include a Sam figurine in the proper scale. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar and join to the ongoing discussion » Continue Reading.
