Old Today, 07:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,058
IDW Media Holdings: Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results Released


IDW Media Holdings, parent company of Transformers Beast Wars, Transformers Escape and My Little Pony / Transformers II comics home IDW Publishing, released its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results detailing a fourth quarter net loss per share of $0.20 on revenue of $10.1 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020. For the full fiscal year 2020, the net loss per share totaled $1.54 on revenue of $38.2 million. IDW Publishing posted increased revenue from $5.2 million in 3Q20 to $7.7 million in 4Q20.

The post IDW Media Holdings: Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results Released appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
