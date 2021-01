IDW Media Holdings: Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results Released

IDW Media Holdings, parent company of Transformers Beast Wars , Transformers Escape and My Little Pony / Transformers II comics home IDW Publishing, released its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results detailing a fourth quarter net loss per share of $0.20 on revenue of $10.1 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020. For the full fiscal year 2020, the net loss per share totaled $1.54 on revenue of $38.2 million. IDW Publishing posted increased revenue from $5.2 million in 3Q20 to $7.7 million in 4Q20. From comments by Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Executive Officer: "IDW Publishing had