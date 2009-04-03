Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,627
Transformers Legacy Titan Class Cybertron Universe Metroplex In-Hand Images


Via Bilibili user*???? we have our first in-hand look at the new Transformers Legacy Titan Class Cybertron Universe Metroplex. The lastest entry in the Titan class size: Metroplex, is inspired by his Transformer Cybertron incarnation. A massive figure for sure in any of his modes. We can see him in his bucket-wheel excavator, work mode and his tallest robot mode. A simple but fun transformation with some new ideas like a an alternative head for the work mode. It’s good to notice that both work mode and main robot heads have light-piping. We also have some comparison shots next &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Titan Class Cybertron Universe Metroplex In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 03:22 PM   #2
Magnimus
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 795
Re: Transformers Legacy Titan Class Cybertron Universe Metroplex In-Hand Images
Initiate project "Yellowing Watch"
"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)
