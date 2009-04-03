Transformers Legacy Titan Class Cybertron Universe Metroplex In-Hand Images
Via Bilibili user*???? we have our first in-hand look at the new Transformers Legacy Titan Class Cybertron Universe Metroplex. The lastest entry in the Titan class size: Metroplex, is inspired by his Transformer Cybertron incarnation. A massive figure for sure in any of his modes. We can see him in his bucket-wheel excavator, work mode and his tallest robot mode. A simple but fun transformation with some new ideas like a an alternative head for the work mode. It’s good to notice that both work mode and main robot heads have light-piping. We also have some comparison shots next » Continue Reading.