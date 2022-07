Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,627

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 ? Threezero DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime And Prime 1 St



San Diego Comic Con 2022 continues and now, courtesy of TFW2005 team at the event, we have some images from Sideshow and Diamond Select booths where we could find a sample of the impressive*Threezero DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime action figure and the massive Prime 1 Studio Transmetal 2 Megatron in all his glory. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!



