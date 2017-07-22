|
Images From Figure King Magazine Issue 234 ? Transformers: The Last Knight, Tribute,
New images from Japanese Figure King magazine issue 234 is out now thanks to Facebook user Simon Chan
. The magazine features several Transformers: The Last Knight store exclusives as well as some more images from the Transformers Movie Tribute series. We are treated to our first look at Bumblebee Evolution 3-Pack packaging in addition to a couple of images of Tribute Leader Class Optimus Prime. Titans Return LG-54 to 57 are also featured with LG-54 being Legends Class Bumblebee, LG-55 as Deluxe Slugslinger, LG-56 Deluxe Perceptor and LG-57 being Voyager Class Octone. Optimus Prime Evolution 2-Pack,*Bumblebee Evolution 3-Pack and*Tribute » Continue Reading.
