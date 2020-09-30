Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Renegade Game Studios Transformers Deck Building Game Packaging Images & Description


Via*boardgamegeek.com*we have our first images of the packaging, as well as an official description, of the new*Transformers Deck Building Game by*Renegade Game Studios. We had previously reported that*Renegade Game Studios*had extended their partnership with*Hasbro*in order to manufacture board and card games. Now we can confirm that their first product is a new G1 Transformers Deck Building Game.*A*deck-building game*is a card*game*or*board game*where*construction*of a*deck*is a main element of gameplay. Unlike other card games, the cards are not sold in randomized packs, all of them come in one single pack for you to build your best deck. Price and released &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Renegade Game Studios Transformers Deck Building Game Packaging Images & Description appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
