we have images of the gray prototype of upcoming Fans Toys FT-30D Viper (Masterpiece Scale Fireflight). We finally have a proper look at the last component of Fans Toys Aerialbots for the Masterpiece scale. This new Fireflight mold looks pretty cartoon accurate in both modes. We also have images of the combiner arm mode which seems pretty articulated and we have comparison shots next to the recently revealed FT-3E Jester/Slingshot.
