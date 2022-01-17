Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Fans Toys FT-30D Viper (Masterpiece Scale Fireflight) Gray Prototype


Via Third Party Unlimited Facebook* we have images of the gray prototype of upcoming Fans Toys FT-30D Viper (Masterpiece Scale Fireflight). We finally have a proper look at the last component of Fans Toys Aerialbots for the Masterpiece scale. This new Fireflight mold looks pretty cartoon accurate in both modes. We also have images of the combiner arm mode which seems pretty articulated and we have comparison shots next to the recently revealed FT-3E Jester/Slingshot. You can check the mirrored images on this news post after the jump and then sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!

The post Fans Toys FT-30D Viper (Masterpiece Scale Fireflight) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



