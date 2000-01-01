wervenom Fortress Maximus Join Date: May 2010 Location: Woodbridge, On Posts: 5,686

What's wit dem boxes Alright incorrect english aside many collectors keep boxes in various forms and many do not. I'm the type that has kept every package for anything I bought stored in I don't know how many totes, boxes etc and it take up WAY too much space. Having said that I'm going to get rid of a lot, if not all Hasbro retail boxes, cards from various lines. That means Transformers and any other action figures etc.



Please note I'm not selling them, they are free for those who need them. You can pick them or I can ship out if you wish, you pay for shipping. There are too many to list so lmk what you are after. I won't bump this thread and will only keep them until the week of the 15th of April. After that they all hit the recycling bin. First come first serve, just trying to help out any collectors



Venomously Addicted Photography

wervenom on imgur

Sales thread

Wanted Items

Feedback thread

My Collection __________________