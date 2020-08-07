|
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Bluestreak New Stock Images
Via Amazon Netherlands
we have new stock images of the Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Bluestreak for your viewing pleasure. The new images gives us a closer look at the proper toy and the packaging. We can spot some differences in the real mold compared to the first 3D renders
, like a proper Bluestreak head mold different to the Smokescreens head shown in the renders. Click on the bar to see the new stock images and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
