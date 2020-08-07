Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Bluestreak New Stock Images


Via Amazon*Netherlands*we have new stock images of the*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Bluestreak for your viewing pleasure. The new images gives us a closer look at the proper toy and the packaging.*We can spot some differences in the real mold compared to the first 3D renders, like a proper Bluestreak head mold different to the Smokescreens head shown in the renders. Click on the bar to see the new stock images and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

