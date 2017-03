GotBot Beast Machine Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 447

Beast Hunters Bulkhead - he was my Brawn stand in...for a time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_u7-AOTFAxc As I anxiously await the Titans Return Brawn to come along, I thought I would step back and look at the Prime Beast Hunters deluxe class Bulkhead, because he filled the bill as my Brawn for awhile. However, as I have gotten to know him, I find myself actually enjoying him for who he is supposed to be...imperfections and all.