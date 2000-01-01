Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:59 PM
S.O.N.
Creator
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: United States - Southern New Hampshire
Posts: 276
Custom G2 MP Grimlock
Auction is HERE

High definition video review is HERE
Today, 05:25 PM
GotBot
Beast Machine
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 447
Re: Custom G2 MP Grimlock
This rocks, if you like the G2 look. Nice job, very nice.
