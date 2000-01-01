Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:56 PM   #1
GotBot
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Custom Siege Aimless and Blowpipe Review
I really am glad that Misfire has his target master partner Aimless....but I wanted to tweak him with some custom paint apps (and Blowpipe makes an appearance with new apps as well.)
https://youtu.be/AS0S4VaAPBQ
