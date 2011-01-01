Time for The Chaos Bringer Himself to "proceed to oblivion..."
25th Anniversary Unicron (Hasbro 2010) was unpackaged, transformed once, then placed atop his "Throne". There he sat untouched for 6 years in my smoke / pet / sunlight-free office. He comes complete with Kranix, all missiles and instructions. Light up eyes feature worked 6 years ago before I removed the 2 x LR44s so I assume it still works.
The excellent "Thone of Chaos" is in mint condition. It comes with original instructions and art card.
More info on the stand here:
http://brownnoize.blogspot.ca/2011/0...-of-chaos.html
- $100 obo. Shipped to anywhere in Canada
- $80 obo for locals in the GVRD willing to pickup from East Richmond, B.C.