25th Anniversary Unicron + Throne Of Chaos
Time for The Chaos Bringer Himself to "proceed to oblivion..."

25th Anniversary Unicron (Hasbro 2010) was unpackaged, transformed once, then placed atop his "Throne". There he sat untouched for 6 years in my smoke / pet / sunlight-free office. He comes complete with Kranix, all missiles and instructions. Light up eyes feature worked 6 years ago before I removed the 2 x LR44s so I assume it still works.

The excellent "Thone of Chaos" is in mint condition. It comes with original instructions and art card.

More info on the stand here:

http://brownnoize.blogspot.ca/2011/0...-of-chaos.html
  • $100 obo. Shipped to anywhere in Canada
  • $80 obo for locals in the GVRD willing to pickup from East Richmond, B.C.
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2433.jpg Views: 9 Size: 40.0 KB ID: 36210   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2442.jpg Views: 7 Size: 41.9 KB ID: 36211  
