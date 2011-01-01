jjwankenobi Midichlorian Count Zero Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: Gernsback Continuum, B.C. Posts: 4,966

25th Anniversary Unicron + Throne Of Chaos



25th Anniversary Unicron (Hasbro 2010) was unpackaged, transformed once, then placed atop his "Throne". There he sat untouched for 6 years in my smoke / pet / sunlight-free office. He comes complete with Kranix, all missiles and instructions. Light up eyes feature worked 6 years ago before I removed the 2 x LR44s so I assume it still works.



The excellent "Thone of Chaos" is in mint condition. It comes with original instructions and art card.



More info on the stand here:



http://brownnoize.blogspot.ca/2011/0...-of-chaos.html

$100 obo. Shipped to anywhere in Canada

