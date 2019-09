Encore Big Convoy Reissue Matrix Buster Edition Packaging And Prototype Images

Takara Tomy Mall website has updated the listing of their exclusive*Encore Big Convoy Reissue Matrix Buster Edition*with our first look at the packaging. This special reissue of Big Convoy mold comes in the original toy colors (different from the anime-accurate deco of the regular* Encore reissue )*The most important part of this new reissue is the enormous*Matrix Buster*cannon*seen during the final battle in the Beast Wars Neo cartoon. The packaging is completely new, with a closed box featuring a cool Big Convoy art holding his massive matrix cannon, and with a small image of his toy mammoth mode