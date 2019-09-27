Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,502
Encore Big Convoy Reissue Matrix Buster Edition Packaging And Prototype Images


Takara Tomy Mall website has updated the listing of their exclusive*Encore Big Convoy Reissue Matrix Buster Edition*with our first look at the packaging. This special reissue of Big Convoy mold comes in the original toy colors (different from the anime-accurate deco of the regular*Encore reissue)*The most important part of this new reissue is the enormous*Matrix Buster*cannon*seen during the final battle in the Beast Wars Neo cartoon. The packaging is completely new, with a closed box featuring a cool Big Convoy art holding his massive matrix cannon, and with a small image of his toy mammoth mode on the &#187; Continue Reading.

