Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,037

Toy Fair 2017 Robots in Disguise official images



To beat a combiner, you must yourself become a combiner. That’s the mantra behind the third year continuation of Robots in Disguise, now subtitled Combiner Force. Hasbro has sent out some official images of the Team Combiner sets Ultra Bee,*Menasor, and*Galvatronus, which we have attached to this post for your viewing pleasure. Check them out and enjoy!



The post







More... To beat a combiner, you must yourself become a combiner. That’s the mantra behind the third year continuation of Robots in Disguise, now subtitled Combiner Force. Hasbro has sent out some official images of the Team Combiner sets Ultra Bee,*Menasor, and*Galvatronus, which we have attached to this post for your viewing pleasure. Check them out and enjoy!The post Toy Fair 2017 Robots in Disguise official images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________