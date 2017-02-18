Toy Fair 2017 Transformers The Last Knight Premier Series Official Images
Hasbro have shared some official images of the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Series (Generations) toys. Included in this post are images of all the fan-oriented movie releases, including the awesome new Leader class Megatron. The Last Knight Premier Series Leader class*Megatron The Last Knight Premier Series Voyager class*Hound,*Megatron, and*Scorn The Last Knight Premier Series Deluxe class*Bumblebee*(new mold),*Crosshairs, and*Strafe
I can't believe that Hasbro is going to suck me back in to some movie toys, but that leader Megatron is too sweet to pass up. Not sure I like the head sculpt, but pretty much everything else (robot and vehicle mode).