Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Toy Fair 2017 Transformers The Last Knight Premier Series Official Images


Hasbro have shared some official images of the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Series (Generations) toys. Included in this post are images of all the fan-oriented movie releases, including the awesome new Leader class Megatron. The Last Knight Premier Series Leader class*Megatron The Last Knight Premier Series Voyager class*Hound,*Megatron, and*Scorn The Last Knight Premier Series Deluxe class*Bumblebee*(new mold),*Crosshairs, and*Strafe

The post Toy Fair 2017 Transformers The Last Knight Premier Series Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 08:03 PM   #2
canprime
Re: Toy Fair 2017 Transformers The Last Knight Premier Series Official Images
I can't believe that Hasbro is going to suck me back in to some movie toys, but that leader Megatron is too sweet to pass up. Not sure I like the head sculpt, but pretty much everything else (robot and vehicle mode).
