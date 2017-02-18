Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,037

Toy Fair 2017 Transformers The Last Knight Premier Series Official Images



Hasbro have shared some official images of the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Series (Generations) toys. Included in this post are images of all the fan-oriented movie releases, including the awesome new Leader class Megatron. The Last Knight Premier Series Leader class*Megatron The Last Knight Premier Series Voyager class*Hound,*Megatron, and*Scorn The Last Knight Premier Series Deluxe class*Bumblebee*(new mold),*Crosshairs, and*Strafe



