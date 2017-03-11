While we are waiting for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017*Transformers: The Last Knight Exclusive Sneak Peek, here is a product made just for them. Smoby Toys is unveiling
their official*licensed Transformers: The Last Knight*Sqweeks Foldable Scooter. The scooter comes in baby blue color associated with the character and is decorated with images of the same. The word “BIG” seems to be written in the background and may associate with his*persona*of ‘Small Size, Big Attitude‘. The scooter will be available wherever Smoby Toys products are sold. Product description: Transformers 5 Two-Wheel Foldable Scooter Age recommendation: 5 – 8 years » Continue Reading.
