Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,166
Prime 1 Studio DOTM Shockwave Statue Reveal


Thanks to 2005 boards user*Red Goblin, we get information for the announcement of Prime 1 Studio DOTM Shockwave Statue. While it was teased before, according to Prime 1 Studio Facebook*the impressive DOTM cyclops will be ready for pre-orders this month. “Emotionless, coldly logical, utterly ruthless… killing is all Shockwave lives for. – Optimus Prime. Transformers: Dark of the Moon SHOCKWAVE will be available soon for preorder this month stay tuned!” Click on the bar to see the pictures and share your opinions on the 2005 boards

The post Prime 1 Studio DOTM Shockwave Statue Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
