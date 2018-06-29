|
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1435
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the full listing!   ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1435 Hi, Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com
. #1 Hot Items! Iron Factory IF-EX28 Buring Slug. Preorder. Available next week! US$25.9 <a href="http://www.robotkingdom.com/ifex28.html" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow noopener">Iron Factory » Continue Reading.
The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1435
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.