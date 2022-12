Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,336

More... Courtesy of Sonic Bomber on Facebook, we have our first look at an upcoming leader class Legacy version of Transformers Prime Universe Skyquake! Pics show us his robot mode, jet mode and even size comparisons with other figures. Keep it here on TFW for more info on when this will be officially revealed, released and join the discussion on the 2005 Boards!The post Legacy Leader Class Skyquake First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

