Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page PotP Hot Rod vs TR Galvatron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:03 AM   #1
Lucid Harbinger
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 64
PotP Hot Rod vs TR Galvatron
Can anyone take or point me to a size comparison shot between TR Galvatron and PotP Hot Rod (i.e., NOT the combined Rodimus mode). I can't seem to find one anywhere. Thanks!
Lucid Harbinger is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers TITANS RETURN fortress maximus
Transformers
SKY LYNX Transformers G1 1986 100% Complete, Working + Box! Priced to Sell!
Transformers
ULTRA MAGNUS Transformers G1 1986 BOXED, COMPLETE + POP-UP BOOK!!
Transformers
transformers titans return Lot Slugslinger Trigger Happy Twintwist Topspin Krok
Transformers
Power of the Primes Rodimus M.IS.B.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:21 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.