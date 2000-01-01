Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
POTP on toysrus.ca now!
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 12:03 AM
#
1
Masterpiece Man
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Victoria, British Columbia
Posts: 44
POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Just saw the POTP dinobots popped on toysrus.ca
Here are the links. Use the coupon!
Ordered mine!
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350566
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350616
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350626
__________________
Feedback forum:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=14122
Masterpiece Man
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Masterpiece Man
Find More Posts by Masterpiece Man
Today, 12:07 AM
#
2
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,530
Re: POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Nice hopefully all POTP figures go up soon cuz I know most are after those Leaders & Primemasters right now. Thanx for posting.
Dreadwind up too for those interested -
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350606
& both Voyagers are up @ walmart.ca -
https://www.walmart.ca/en/toys/actio...st&orderBy=ASC
Last edited by Xtreme987; Today at
12:16 AM
.
Xtreme987
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Xtreme987
Find More Posts by Xtreme987
Today, 12:33 AM
#
3
Yonoid
Alternator
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 992
Re: POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Not on sale? Or only leaders this week?
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for:
Energon cubes
Yonoid
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Yonoid
Find More Posts by Yonoid
Today, 12:43 AM
#
4
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,530
Re: POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Can't find anything official but I think Tonestar here is correct:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=69053&page=17
Xtreme987
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Xtreme987
Find More Posts by Xtreme987
Today, 12:45 AM
#
5
Supernova
Second star to the right
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: North Bay, ON
Posts: 1,028
Re: POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Got some Dinobots and saved 20 bucks! Thanks very much!
__________________
Every expressed opinion is valid as long as that opinion is validly expressed.
Transformers and Other Stuff For Sale
My Feedback Thread
Supernova
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Supernova
Find More Posts by Supernova
Today, 12:47 AM
#
6
Yonoid
Alternator
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 992
Re: POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Xtreme987
Can't find anything official but I think Tonestar here is correct:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=69053&page=17
Thanks. Tru links showing full price
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for:
Energon cubes
Yonoid
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Yonoid
Find More Posts by Yonoid
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
transformers TITANS RETURN fortress maximus
SKY LYNX Transformers G1 1986 100% Complete, Working + Box! Priced to Sell!
ULTRA MAGNUS Transformers G1 1986 BOXED, COMPLETE + POP-UP BOOK!!
transformers titans return Lot Slugslinger Trigger Happy Twintwist Topspin Krok
Power of the Primes Rodimus M.IS.B.
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
04:21 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.