Today, 12:03 AM   #1
Masterpiece Man
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Victoria, British Columbia
Posts: 44
POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Just saw the POTP dinobots popped on toysrus.ca

Here are the links. Use the coupon!

Ordered mine!

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350566
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350616
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350626
Today, 12:07 AM   #2
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,530
Re: POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Nice hopefully all POTP figures go up soon cuz I know most are after those Leaders & Primemasters right now. Thanx for posting.

Dreadwind up too for those interested - http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350606

& both Voyagers are up @ walmart.ca - https://www.walmart.ca/en/toys/actio...st&orderBy=ASC
Today, 12:33 AM   #3
Yonoid
Alternator
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 992
Re: POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Not on sale? Or only leaders this week?
Today, 12:43 AM   #4
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,530
Re: POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Can't find anything official but I think Tonestar here is correct:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=69053&page=17
Today, 12:45 AM   #5
Supernova
Second star to the right
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: North Bay, ON
Posts: 1,028
Re: POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Got some Dinobots and saved 20 bucks! Thanks very much!
Today, 12:47 AM   #6
Yonoid
Alternator
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 992
Re: POTP on toysrus.ca now!
Thanks. Tru links showing full price
