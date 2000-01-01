Xtreme987 Canadian Slag Join Date: Nov 2013 Location: Tilbury, Ontario Posts: 3,530

Re: POTP on toysrus.ca now!



Dreadwind up too for those interested -



& both Voyagers are up @ walmart.ca - Nice hopefully all POTP figures go up soon cuz I know most are after those Leaders & Primemasters right now. Thanx for posting.Dreadwind up too for those interested - http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=138350606 & both Voyagers are up @ walmart.ca - https://www.walmart.ca/en/toys/actio...st&orderBy=ASC Last edited by Xtreme987; Today at 12:16 AM .