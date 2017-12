Bumblebee: The Movie Official Image And Press Release By Paramount Pictures

Now that the latest issue of Empire magazine is out on the shelves, Paramount Pictures has sent us the official image featured on the magazine (which we previously saw from a scan) along with a small Press Release. "On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug. BUMBLEBEE is produced by "TRANSFORMERS"