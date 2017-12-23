Now that the latest issue of Empire magazine is out on the shelves, Paramount Pictures has sent us the official image featured on the magazine (which we previously saw
from a scan) along with a small Press Release. “On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug. BUMBLEBEE is produced by TRANSFORMERS » Continue Reading.
