TFcon Online 2020 exclusive PX-14B Helios Powered Commander
The Chosen Prime
*is proud to present the first exclusive figure for TFcon Online 2020
PX-14B Helios aka Powered Commander. This redeco of Planet X PX-14 Apollo homages one of the very first TFcon exclusives going back to 2009. This figure will be available as a limited release exclusively through The Chosen Primes website this weekend for the virtual convention which is free for everyone to enjoy.
