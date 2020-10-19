|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Production Sample
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have surprised us with an image of a production sample of the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0. The pic shows the new Masterpiece Starscream mold next to his “ancestor” the original G1 Starscream toy. This is no random image by any means since the tweet indicates that both figures have been designed by veteran Takara Tomy toy designer Kojin Ono. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then spind off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Production Sample
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca