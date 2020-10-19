Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Production Sample


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have surprised us with an image of a production sample of the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0. The pic shows the new Masterpiece Starscream mold next to his “ancestor” the original G1 Starscream toy. This is no random image by any means since the tweet indicates that both figures have been designed by veteran Takara Tomy toy designer Kojin Ono. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then spind off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Production Sample appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



