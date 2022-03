Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,980

Transformers Legacy Voyager Wave 1 Found at US Retail



Thanks to TFW2005 user G1 Wheeljack, have our first sighting the new Transformers line Legacy! The first wave of Voyagers was found at a Target in NY. This case consists of 2 Bulkheads and 1 Blaster. Keep an eye on your local sightings thread!



Thanks to TFW2005 user G1 Wheeljack, have our first sighting the new Transformers line Legacy! The first wave of Voyagers was found at a Target in NY. This case consists of 2 Bulkheads and 1 Blaster. Keep an eye on your local sightings thread!

