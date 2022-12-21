Newage Toys*have updated their*Weibo*account*
once again to reveal images of their new*Newage Toys H-51 Hawk & H-52 ER (Legends Scale G1 Ironhide & Ratchet). H-51 Hawk is an impressive rendition of G1 Ironhide for the Legends scale. Robot mode is only 9.8 cm tall and features a great level of poseability and transforms in a compact van. Multiple accessories and a G1-toy-inspired battle platform are included. H-52 is the obvious slight retool and redeco as G1 Ratchet including the same accessories. According to the information shared in the Weibo posts, both figures should start shipping in about 15 days. » Continue Reading.
