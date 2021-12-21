Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007) New Official In-Hand


The Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded some new official in-hand images of the Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007). This is a special redeco of Studio Series SS-54 Voyager* Transformers 2007 Megatron which features a new deco closer to what we saw in the film. We have comparison shots next to the original Studio Series release, and we can see that the new Premium Finish release looks darker compared to the shiny silver paint of the regular Studio Series figure. We can also share some extra shots showing the transformation sequence. You can still pre-order this figure via &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007) New Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



