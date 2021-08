Xtreme987 Metroplex Join Date: Nov 2013 Location: Tilbury, Ontario Posts: 4,607

Suicide Squad Movie Review Me & my son checked out Suicide Squad movie on Tuesday. It is way better than the original one imo. The humor was pretty good. The action scenes we're quite enjoyable as well. Also if you're into some gore then you'll like this as well. Warning, their is also some foul language. Probably not a good movie for really little kids so beware of that.