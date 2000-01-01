Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Kingdom vs RTS Tracks Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:08 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,957
Kingdom vs RTS Tracks Review
Time to put Transformers Kingdom Track in the limelight, compared to RTS Tracks. Let's see how well the new one stacks up!

https://youtu.be/NCSQPlHvPdg
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage 1990 HASBRO Inc. TAKARA Toy Transformer car.
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise BOMBSHOCK & GROWL Micromasters Figures WFC-E4
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise SLITHERFANG Battle Masters Action Figure WFC-E13
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise RUNG Battle Masters Action Figure WFC-E14
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Primus Planet Cybertron Supreme Class 2006 Omega 4 Keys Lot
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Combaticons Bruticus 5 Figures + Shockwave
Transformers
Transformers Beast wars Transmetals Depth charge with firing canon incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.