Old Today, 09:58 PM   #1
Mike
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Peterborough
Posts: 751
Complete set of G1 Movie repaint reissues from Walmart
I have a complete set of G1 Movie repaint reissues. Sealed. Looking for $350 for the set. Boxes are all dead mint.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20231106_213917_HDR.jpg Views: 2 Size: 99.4 KB ID: 54089  
