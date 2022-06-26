Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Voyager Jhiaxus And Soundwave Out In Singapore & Taiwan


To our surprise, the new Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Voyager toys have showed up in stores in Singapore and Taiwan. We have our first world sightings of the highly anticipated Legacy G2 Jhiaxus and Soundawave (Siege re-release without the battle damage). Both toys were found at a Play-E store in Vivocity, Singapore by 2005 Boards member*Extirpator*and they were also available at a Toys”R”Us store in Taiwan as reported by ?????? Nimama’s Transformers Facebook. We hope this is a indication of an early release in other countries too. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Voyager Jhiaxus And Soundwave Out In Singapore & Taiwan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



