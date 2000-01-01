There is also Voyager SoundBlaster that's part of their 35th Anniversary series.
I have not seen or heard anything about availability here in Canada yet But Prime and Megs are up
for November 1st pre-order at Walmart.Com in the U.S.
I was really confused when I saw soundblaster. I thought it was blaster and got all excited. When I saw the shots I was so confused. Finally realized they're two different bots and now I'm disappointed. I did see the preorder on us. If it's us only exclusive, can I piggyback off of someones order?