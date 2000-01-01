Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:05 AM   #1
JohnathanKong
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 152
Walmart US exclusives
I think there was a post before, but I can't seem to find it. Anyway, does anyone know if Canada will be getting

Classic Animation Optimus Prime
Classic Animation Megatron
Bluestreak

Ebay prices are crazy and walmart.com doesn't seem to ship to Canada
JohnathanKong is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:11 AM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,444
Re: Walmart US exclusives
There is also Voyager SoundBlaster that's part of their 35th Anniversary series.
I have not seen or heard anything about availability here in Canada yet But Prime and Megs are up
for November 1st pre-order at Walmart.Com in the U.S.
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:45 AM   #3
JohnathanKong
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 152
Re: Walmart US exclusives
I was really confused when I saw soundblaster. I thought it was blaster and got all excited. When I saw the shots I was so confused. Finally realized they're two different bots and now I'm disappointed. I did see the preorder on us. If it's us only exclusive, can I piggyback off of someones order?
JohnathanKong is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:35 AM   #4
Saundowaivu
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 286
Re: Walmart US exclusives
The boxes have multilingual text including French, that's a pretty good indicator of an international release.
Saundowaivu is online now   Reply With Quote
