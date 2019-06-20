|
Transformers artist Sara Pitre-Durocher to attend TFcon Toronto 2019
TFcon is very pleased to welcome back artist Sara Pitre-Durocher to the TFcon Toronto guest list this year. Sara is best known to fans of IDWs Transformers series as the primary artist from the comic book series Till All Are One as well as her work on the Transformers TCG (Trading Card Game). She will be attending all weekend and offering prints and commissions to attendees. Sara Pitre-Durocher is presented by The Chosen Prime
. TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise » Continue Reading.
