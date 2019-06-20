Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers artist Sara Pitre-Durocher to attend TFcon Toronto 2019
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,911
Transformers artist Sara Pitre-Durocher to attend TFcon Toronto 2019


TFcon is very pleased to welcome back artist Sara Pitre-Durocher to the TFcon Toronto guest list this year. Sara is best known to fans of IDWs Transformers series as the primary artist from the comic book series Till All Are One as well as her work on the Transformers TCG (Trading Card Game). She will be attending all weekend and offering prints and commissions to attendees. Sara Pitre-Durocher is presented by The Chosen Prime. TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers artist Sara Pitre-Durocher to attend TFcon Toronto 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS PRIME FIRST EDITION OPTIMUS Prime VS MEGATRON - DVD - Hasbro - BNIB
Transformers
transformers masterpiece hasbro sunstorm brand new in sealed box
Transformers
MRTM-13 Lightning/Thundercracker. Maketoys Transformers Sealed NEW
Transformers
Lot of 17 Vintage 1980's TRANSFORMERS Toys Dinosaurs, Bugs, Animals
Transformers
Transformers Xtransbots Mini Master Series Warrior Staxx
Transformers
G1 jetfire Pre Transformers Macross Valkyrie
Transformers
HUGE Lot of 33 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's Planes, Helicopters

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.