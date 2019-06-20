|
Official Bumblebee Movie Papercraft Models & Bumblebee Files With Japanese Bumblebee
Thanks to Autobase Aichi
*we learned about some new*Official Bumblebee Movie Papercraft Models*and*Bumblebee*Files that will be included with the Japanese Bumblebee Movie Home Video Release. There are three cute characters available: Bumblebee, Shatter and Dropkick. The Bumblebee files come in three great designs based on the different movie posters. They will be included with any Bumblebee Movie Blu-Ray or DVD via Amazon.jp
as per costumer election and while supplies last. While all the images have a big SAMPLE text over them, we had seen the papercraft clear files before last year
